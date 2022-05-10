The Fort Payne boys reached the AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal round after knocking off Area 15 rival Randolph 5-4 in penalty kicks in Huntsville on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (13-8-2), the Area 15 runner-up, plays Area 9 champion Mountain Brook for a spot in the 6A state championship at 11 a.m. Friday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The winner plays the Pelham/McGill-Toolen winner for the state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at John Hunt Park.
Saturday’s quarterfinal-round match at Randolph School remained scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods. Leo Reyes scored from the mark on Fort Payne’s first penalty kick attempt, before Rene Juan’s attempt was blocked. The Wildcats then ripped off four consecutive makes, courtesy of Kai Stolp, Henry Aguilar, Cristian Barrientos and Denis Morales, respectively.
For the Area 15 champion Raiders (18-6-1), Keegan Morse, Brennan O’Hare, Owen Phillips and William Hughes each netted a respective penalty kick during the shootout.
In regulation, the Wildcats finished with five shots on goal, compared to Randolph’s two. Randolph recorded one shot on goal in the second overtime period, while Fort Payne had none in overtime.
In Class 4A-5A, the Crossville boys defeated Leeds 3-2 in the quarterfinal round Saturday night.
The Area 12 champion Lions (14-2) advanced to the semifinal stage, where they’ll face Area 14 champion Russellville at 5 p.m. Thursday at John Hunt Park. The Crossville/Russellville winner plays the Indian Springs/Montgomery Academy winner in the 4A-5A state championship match at 5 p.m. Friday at John Hunt Park.
In Class 1A-3A, Collinsville earned a 2-1 victory at Tharptown on Saturday night to advance to the AHSAA Final Four.
The 18-7 Panthers, the Area 6 champions, battle Area 8 champion Mars Hill Bible in a semifinal match at 1 p.m. Thursday at John Hunt Park. The Collinsville/Mars Hill Bible winner plays the Bayside Academy/Trinity Presbyterian winner for the state title at 7 p.m. Friday at John Hunt Park.
