A nice, quick start yielded a healthy lead, and Fort Payne celebrated homecoming night in style.
Skyler Cody caught three first-half touchdown passes in the Wildcats’ 46-14 shellacking of Hazel Green at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
“Every game you come into you hope you get off to a good start and I think we did and made some plays early,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
The Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Class 6A-Region 8) rolled to a 36-0 halftime advantage, as Dax Varnadore tossed scoring passes of 45 and 21 yards to Cody. Their second connection pushed the lead to 36 with 4 minutes left in the half.
Fort Payne marched down for an 80-yard scoring drive to open the game, capped by a 10-yard touchdown burst up the gut on fourth-and-1 from the Hazel Green 10-yard line.
Varnadore hit Cody in stride on their 45-yard touchdown strike with 2:59 to play in the opening period. Cody beat his defender and raced into the right side of the end zone to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
“We felt like if (the Trojans) played Skyler one-on-one, we needed to take shots with him,” Elmore said. “...Both (quarterbacks) put the ball on him several times, and there was one where Dax scrambled out of the pocket and made a play, which that’s a nice play to see when the initial play breaks down and he and Skyler both get creative and make a play.”
Kobe King intercepted a Hazel Green pass at the Fort Payne 40 on the Trojans’ next possession. It set up Jake Barnes hitting Marcus Ledford across the middle for a 35-yard gain into Hazel Green territory. Varnadore scrambled for a 25-yard pickup two plays later, before Alex Akins ran to the left side for a 2-yard TD with 1:06 remaining in the first quarter.
With the assistance of a pass interference penalty on third down, the Trojans (3-4, 2-2) kept their drive going to the Fort Payne 12.
Fort Payne’s defense made up for the earlier error, however, pushing back Hazel Green to the 29. A high snap on third-and-long led to further undoing and the Trojans settled for a field goal try. The ensuing curved wide left and the game remained locked at 21-0.
Said Elmore of Fort Payne’s defense: “Those guys continue to get better. Our coaches are challenging them each week. …It was a lot of guys making a lot of plays and they’re continuing to learn and jell as a unit.”
Barnes hooked up with Cody for a 79-yard touchdown connection along the right side with 7:54 left in the half. When the original PAT play broke down, the Wildcats improvised with Varnadore tossing to Carter Tinker for two points, making it 29-0.
Fort Payne’s Bennett Blanks forced a fumble on the second-half kickoff to Hazel Green, scooped the fumble and returned it to the Trojans’ 7. He later added a 1-yard TD dive and the Wildcats extended the lead to 43-0.
Hazel Green reached the end zone at the 7:42 mark of the third. Griffin Fowler rushed for a 1-yard score.
Fort Payne’s Kai Stolp drilled a 42-yard field goal and Hayden Hairel intercepted a pass early in the fourth.
The Wildcats visit Buckhorn next Friday.
