No. 1 Bears score early, often in win vs No. 8 Tigers

RAINSVILLE — The No. 1-ranked Plainview boys moved the ball and smothered eighth-ranked Valley Head defensively, getting a powerful start to their DeKalb County Tournament run.
Jonah Williams led all Bears with 20 points as five scored in double digits en route to an 85-28 victory in the quarterfinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Monday night.
“I challenged the guys before the game with our approach,” Bears coach Robi Coker said. “The county tournament is a challenge for everyone across the county and I thought our guys were ready to play.”
Williams made a 3-pointer and a layup, Jacob Henderson added two foul shots and a layup and Luke Smith scored off a rebound to give Plainview (19-3) an 11-0 lead.
Williams converted two three-point plays and Bryce Luther drilled a shot from long range to extend the lead to a commanding 33-9 by the end of the opening period.
“We did a good job of sharing the ball,” Coker said. “We rebounded and kept looking for good shots; nobody got thirsty. It was good to see them making the right play over and over again.”
Early in the second period, Williams scored in the paint, then stole an inbounds pass and scored again to make it 37-9. Tristan Willingham produced a 3-pointer and Zeb Ferguson added a teardrop layup during the quarter, giving the Bears a 61-21 halftime advantage and putting the game out of reach.
Plainview’s Henderson finished with 14 points on a perfect 6 of 6 shooting performance from the field. Luther and Dylan Haymon scored 12 points apiece and Smith chipped in 11 points in a fifth straight win.
The Tigers dropped to 1-12.
Plainview squares off against fourth-ranked Collinsville in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday.
