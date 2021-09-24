Undefeated Fyffe remains atop latest 3A rankings

As they took their bye week, the undefeated Fyffe Red Devils remained atop Class 3A in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school football rankings.
The rankings, released Wednesday, had the 4-0 Red Devils holding strong as 3A’s No. 1 team after they notched their 49th consecutive victory with a 56-0 drubbing of Brindlee Mountain in a Region 7 contest at Paul Benefield Stadium on Sept. 16.
Fyffe, who received 21 first-place votes in the latest poll, extended its win streak to 62 consecutive regular-season victories and 42 region wins in a row.
Elsewhere in 3A this week, Plainview posted at No. 8, while Geraldine missed out on the top 10 but received votes.
Plainview (3-1 before Friday) visits 5A Crossville on Friday night after coming off its first loss of the season: a 26-20 loss at home against Region 7 rival Geraldine.
Geraldine (3-1 before Friday) visits Saks on Friday night.
No other DeKalb County teams were selected to the latest ASWA’s top 10 rankings.
Here’s a look at the latest rankings from competing county classifications with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Class 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207
3. Briarwood; 5-0; 170
4. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 153
5. Hartselle; 5-0; 130
6. McAdory; 5-0; 99
7. Opelika; 3-2; 59
8. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 54
9. Helena; 5-0; 53
10. Jackson-Olin; 4-0; 42
Others receiving votes: Hueytown (4-1) 17, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 5, Northridge (5-0) 5, Homewood (4-1) 4.
Class 5A
1. Pike Road (20); 5-0; 256
2. *Pleasant Grove (2); 3-1; 197
3. Central-Clay County; 5-0; 182
4. Leeds; 5-0; 152
5. Alexandria; 4-0; 128
6. Russellville; 5-0; 106
7. Guntersville; 4-1; 76
8. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 67
9. Greenville; 4-0; 41
10. Faith Academy; 3-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Parker (5-0) 15, St. Paul’s (2-3) 6, Andalusia (3-2) 1, Ardmore (4-0) 1.
Class 3A
1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 4-0; 197
3. Montgomery Catholic; 5-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 146
5. Trinity; 5-0; 127
6. Montgomery Academy; 4-1; 101
7. Opp; 4-1; 63
8. Plainview; 3-1; 47
9. Winfield; 5-0; 45
10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (3-1) 19, Lauderdale County (5-0) 13, Saks (4-1) 11, Bayside Academy (3-2) 4, Excel (3-1) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-3) 4, Slocomb (2-2) 2.
Class 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 3-1; 246
2. Lanett (6); 4-1; 216
3. Clarke County; 3-1; 170
4. Elba; 4-1; 129
5. Ariton; 5-0; 117
6. Falkville; 3-1; 102
7. Spring Garden; 3-1; 77
8. Geneva County; 3-1; 59
9. Leroy; 4-0; 47
10. Cleveland; 3-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 14, Colbert County (4-1) 13, G.W. Long (2-1) 12, Sand Rock (3-1) 7, Luverne (3-0) 5, B.B. Comer (3-2) 2.
Class 1A
1. Brantley (19); 3-0; 252
2. Sweet Water (3); 4-0; 202
3. Pickens County; 4-0; 178
4. Maplesville; 5-0; 160
5. Millry; 4-0; 131
6. Keith; 5-0; 91
7. Notasulga; 5-0; 74
8. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 65
9. Wadley; 5-0; 54
10. Loachapoka; 2-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Marion County (4-1) 12, Samson (4-1) 9, Sumiton Christian (3-1) 3, *Winterboro (2-3) 1.
