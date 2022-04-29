Lauderdale County’s Brodey Lentz hit a walk-off single to hand Collinsville a 5-4 loss in Game 2 of a Class 3A second-round, best-of-three state playoff series, eliminating the Panthers from the postseason Thursday night.
The Panthers took a 14-2 loss in Game 1 of the series sweep at Collinsville High School.
In the series finale, Collinsville (13-14) led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, where the Tigers plated one run. After the Panthers went scoreless again in the top of the seventh, the visitors pushed across three runs to complete the comeback in walk-off fashion.
Lauderdale (26-4) finished with 10 hits to Collinsville’s six.
For the Panthers, Tytan Morgan tripled on two hits with a run scored, Jeremiah Killian added a triple with an RBI and Gavin Lang plated a run on two hits and stole two bases.
Jameson Coker tossed a complete game for Collinsville, surrendering 10 hits while striking out three and walking one.
Miles Edwards picked up the win on the mound, striking out 10, walking two and giving up three runs on five hits in five innings.
At the plate, Edwards finished with a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Skylar Tucker doubled on two hits and scored a run.
In Game 1, Carson Dennis drove in two runs and Keaton DeBoard scored a run on one hit for the Panthers, who were limited to just two hits.
Lang allowed eight runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two in 2 2/3 innings of the loss.
Lauderdale’s Ethan Hamm struck out five and walked five while giving up two hits and runs across three innings.
The Tigers amassed 11 hits.
Edwards collected four RBIs on three hits, including a double, and plated three runs. Landon Jones had four RBIs on two hits, Brody Covington doubled and plated two runs and Lentz doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
