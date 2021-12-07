PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wills’ 36 points helps Panthers race past Tigers

Colton Wills led Collinsville with a game-high 36 points, Alex Garcia scored 14 points and Donovan Smith chipped in 11 points in a 75-51 victory against Valley Head at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville last Friday night.
Chandler Johnson paced the Tigers (2-5) with 12 points, Lane Ingram scored 11 points, and Eian Bain and Ethan Webb added eight points apiece.
The Panthers (3-3) outscored the visitors 23-11 in the second quarter to pull away to a 39-26 halftime advantage. Wills scored 10 points during the frame, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
After Collinsville extended its lead to 55-36 entering the fourth, Wills produced 12 points across the final stretch to help secure the win.
Plainview 89, Asbury 44:
Luke Smith scored 18 points, leading four Plainview players in double-digit scoring en route to an 89-44 rout of Asbury in Albertville last Friday night.
Ty Griggs sank four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Jonah Williams scored 13 points, Cole Millican had 10 points and Levi Brown and Sawyer Fraley each added nine points, as the Bears (6-3, 2-0 Class 3A, Area 14) won their third in a row.
Landon White contributed six rebounds and five assists, Owen Wilborn added five rebounds and Dylan Haymon chipped in five assists for Plainview, who forced 23 turnovers and outrebounded the Rams 28-13.
Asbury’s record fell to 6-5.
The Bears took a 23-10 lead entering the second period, where they outscored Asbury 30-8 and extended the lead to 53-18 at intermission. The lead expanded to 75-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Geraldine 63, Glencoe 42:
Jaxon Colvin amassed a game-high 29 points with 12 rebounds to help Geraldine down Glencoe 63-42 in its Class 3A, Area 12 debut in Geraldine last Friday night.
Colton Lusher had eight points and six rebounds, Connor Johnson added eight points and Carlos Mann dished out five assists for the Bulldogs (4-2).
Andrew Greene scored 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Geraldine took a 19-5 lead in the opening period and led 31-21 at the halftime break. A third-quarter scoring outburst pushed the Bulldogs to a 51-36 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
Pisgah 61, Ider 53:
Austin Shirley had 18 points and Hunter Robinson 17 points as Ider fell short 61-53 against Pisgah in its Class 2A, Area 15 opener at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah last Friday night.
Jesse Massey and Brodie Chapman each finished with nine points for the Hornets (5-3, 0-1 2A, Area 15), who trailed 24-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles (5-3, 1-0) extended their lead to 38-22 at intermission and 51-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Jakob Kirby paced Pisgah with 13 points, Jake Hendricks scored 12 points and Rhyan Barrett contributed nine points.
Skyline 65, Sylvania 55:
Josh Scott paced Sylvania with 18 points, Ryan Bullock scored 14 points and Drake Whisenant added 11 points in a 65-55 loss at Skyline last Friday night.
Sawyer Hughes scored eight points for the Rams (1-7).
Weston Avans scored a game-high 26 points and Chase Bickers had 19 points for the Vikings (7-2).
The Rams raced to a 14-8 lead before Skyline rallied to a 25-14 halftime advantage.
The Vikings led 44-42 by the end of the third period and outscored Sylvania 21-13 in the fourth, making 12 of 19 free throws.
