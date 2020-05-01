Collinsville and Sylvania soccer players were named to this season’s all-area team this week.
For the Collinsville boys, senior forward Jason Perez, sophomore midfielder Roberto Diaz and freshman midfielder Brandon Ayala earned Class 1A-3A Region 7 first-team honors.
Collinsville senior goalkeeper Luis Reyes, freshman defender Jesus Francisco and seventh-grade midfielder Jan Segura were named to the second-team list.
Senior forward Emmanuel Patterson and junior midfielder Jaxon Andrade represented Sylvania with first-team all-area acclaim.
Senior midfielder Rafael Munguia and junior goalkeeper Brayden Harris earned second-team honors for Sylvania.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville senior midfielder Tanya Vega, senior defender Julia Gipson and sophomore midfielder Daisy Barrientos were named to the area’s first team.
Senior midfielder Sandra Vazquez, junior goalkeeper Paulina De La Cruz and eighth-grade defender Maria Hernandez were selected to the area’s second team.
Sylvania junior forward Rachel Bewley and sophomore midfielder Jaci Ortega made the area’ first team, and sophomore forward Taylor Thrash and freshman midfielder Ambriel Stopyak made the second team.
