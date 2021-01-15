Tyla Tatum paced the Collinsville girls with a game-high 24 points and Olivia Akins had 20 points in a 71-41 victory against the Geraldine Bulldogs in a 3A, Area 12 matchup in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Emma Terrell added 12 points as the Panthers outscored Geraldine 31-18 in the second half after taking a 40-25 halftime lead.
Gracey Johnson finished with 19 points for the Bulldogs and Carlie Johnson added seven points.
Ider 59, North Sand Mountain 40:
Makinley Traylor scored 15 points, Kaleigh Carson had 14 points and Savannah Seals 10 as Ider downed North Sand Mountain 59-40 in a 2A, Area 15 game in Higdon on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (15-7) led 25-17 at intermission and outscored NSM 34-20 across the second half, including holding the home team to four points in the third quarter.
Nady Poore led the Bison with nine points.
Sardis 53, Crossville 52:
Kinsley Henderson scored 21 points and Briseyda Gonzalez finished with 14 points in Crossville’s 53-52 overtime loss at Sardis in a 5A, Area 13 contest Tuesday night.
Crossville rallied to force overtime with the game tied at 41. Henderson made 6 of 7 free throw attempts in the extra frame.
Sardis took a 25-21 advantage at halftime and the game went into the fourth quarter tied at 33.
Plainview 61, Asbury 21:
Payton Blevins had four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead a balanced offensive outing as Plainview defended Asbury to seven first-half points en route to a 61-21 victory in Albertville on Tuesday night.
The Bears (18-5) secured their home court as the hosting site of the 3A, Area 14 tournament, as they recorded 12 total 3-pointers and raced to a 31-7 halftime lead.
Lauren Jimmerson scored 11 points, Kami Sanders had 10 points and Halle Brown contributed nine points for Plainview.
Plainview held the Rams (3-13) to four points in the third quarter and boasted a commanding 53-11 advantage at the start of the fourth.
Alexis Adams paced Asbury with 11 points and Sheyla Guzamn-Pacheco had six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.