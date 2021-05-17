Facing elimination in the AHSAA Class 3A East Central Regional, Geraldine couldn’t match Pleasant Valley’s timely runs, ending its season in a 4-1 loss in a second elimination bracket contest in Montgomery on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the regional and finished the season with a 20-14-1 overall record.
Trailing Pleasant Valley 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Geraldine prevented the shutout with an Emily Oliver solo home run.
The Bulldogs were limited to four hits.
Lydia West surrendered eight hits, tossed four strikeouts and walked three in the pitching circle for Geraldine.
Rylee Haynes recorded two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored for Pleasant Valley. Ava Boozer, Madison Borders and Sara Morgan Blohm registered a double apiece.
Geraldine began its tournament run with an 8-0 loss to Piedmont on Friday.
Geraldine fell behind 4-0 in the third inning and couldn’t respond with any offense, finishing with three hits and leaving all three baserunners stranded in scoring position.
Oliver and Gracey Johnson each hit a double for Geraldine, as West pitched six innings, allowing nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Cayla Brothers and Reese Franklin each recorded a pair of doubles for Piedmont.
In their first elimination bracket game Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 10-0 victory against Childersburg in six innings.
West delivered five strikeouts and walked two while allowing just three hits.
Meanwhile at the plate, Tinsley Satterfield hit two solo home runs and Johnson and Oliver added one homer apiece. Johnson finished with three RBIs and Jaden Dismuke chipped in two hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
Jahdyn Haynes recorded a double for Childersburg.
