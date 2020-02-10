Geraldine’s Mayfield wins 3 titles at Indoor Championship

Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield completed his stretch at this weekend’s AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championship with three individual state championships.
Mayfield won the Class 1-3A boys 800-meter run, 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility in Birmingham.
It was Mayfield’s fourth overall state title. He won the Class 3A cross country championship last fall.
Teammate Jamison Rowell placed eighth in the 1-3A boys long jump, 11th in the 60-meter dash and 15th in the 400-meter dash.
Geraldine placed eighth overall in 1-3A.
Fort Payne’s Madi Wallace won the 6A girls 60-meter hurdles event, with teammate Madisyn Hill finishing in ninth place.
The Fort Payne girls’ 4x800-meter relay team placed fourth, the 4x400-meter relay team was fifth and the 4x200-meter relay team finished 10th.
Anahi Barboza finished eighth in the 1600-meter run and ninth in the 800-meter run. Maddie Jackson was 10th in the 800-meter run.
Arianna Johnson placed 14th in the triple jump and Lennon Ibsen was 15th. Aylin Vega finished 15th in the 1600-meter run and Hill placed 22nd in the 400-meter dash.
The Fort Payne girls placed eighth overall in 6A.
On the boys’ side, Fort Payne’s Nate Crane placed fifth in the 6A shot put and teammate Shane Freeman was eighth.
Ashton Brown finished 14th in the 60-meter hurdles.
The Fort Payne boys’ 4x800-meter relay team placed 14th and the 4x200-meter relay team was 15th.
Owen Pettis finished 18th in the 400-meter dash, Ashton Brown placed 20th in the 60-meter dash and Darwin Camp was 30th in the 60-meter dash.
The Fort Payne boys finished 21st overall in 6A.
Emma Watkins placed 10th in the girls 1-3A shot put, as the Fyffe girls placed 15th overall in 1-3A.
The Fyffe girls’ 4x200-meter relay team placed fifth and the 4x400-meter relay team was seventh in 1-3A.
