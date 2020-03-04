PREP BASEBALL: Guntersville takes early lead, holds Crossville scoreless

The Crossville baseball team fell behind early and left eight runners on base in a 10-0 loss against the Guntersville Wildcats on Tuesday.
Dekota Causey, Harley Hicks and Trace Allen accounted for the Lions’ three hits.
Causey walked eight and struck out two, while surrendering five runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings on the mound for Crossville. Hicks added 3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
The Wildcats scored on an error in the first inning, before pulling ahead 3-0 in the second on a forced walk and a single. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the third inning following another forced walk and an error.
Guntersville’s Miller Kutner hit a double, scored a run and added an RBI. Chase Cornelius added three RBIs on two hits and scored a run, and Matthew Skaziak had two hits and scored two runs.
The Wildcats finished with 10 hits and managed 10 runs, while leaving eight runners aboard.
Kade Wilson pitched a complete game. He struck out six, walked five and allowed no runs on three hits.
Crossville travels to Guntersville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
