Jaxson Bruce was first overall, pacing Plainview to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A-4A varsity girls 5K at Scottsboro’s Black & Gold Classic at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday morning.

Ephan Benjume crossed the finish line in 14th overall, leading Plainview to a fourth-place effort in the 1A-4A varsity boys race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.