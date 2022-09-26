Jaxson Bruce was first overall, pacing Plainview to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A-4A varsity girls 5K at Scottsboro’s Black & Gold Classic at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday morning.
Ephan Benjume crossed the finish line in 14th overall, leading Plainview to a fourth-place effort in the 1A-4A varsity boys race.
In the 1A-4A varsity girls race, Glencoe won with a low score of 29. Pisgah (67) was runner-up, Pleasant Valley (84) was third, Plainview (108) fourth and Sylvania (124) fifth. Collinsville (220) placed eighth.
In the 1A-4A varsity boys race, Pleasant Valley (29) placed first, Sand Rock (52) was runner-up, Pisgah (72) was third and Plainview (116) fourth. Sylvania (186) finished seventh and Collinsville (232) was ninth.
Here’s a breakdown of how DeKalb County teams and individual runners performed at the annual event at Scottsboro High School, grouped by school, runner, place, time and event:
Jaxson Bruce, first, 21:18.29, varsity girls
Abby Williams, fourth, 22:43.91, varsity girls
Lyda Smith, 32nd, 25:35.09, varsity girls
Marlee Townsend, 44th, 27:16.18, varsity girls
Jayden Blackwell, 46th, 27:17.26, varsity girls
Addie Kate Higdon, 53rd, 27:56.56, varsity girls
Ephan Benjume, 14th, 18:36.17, varsity boys
Israel Johnson, 23rd, 19:19.59, varsity boys
Cayson Hall, 24th, 19:22.07, varsity boys
Collin Hall, 27th, 19:25.57, varsity boys
Ryder Mauldin, 42nd, 20:53.55, varsity boys
Jackson Smith, 53rd, 22:23.39, varsity boys
Bryson Bell, 58th, 22:44.69, varsity boys
Abigail Mays, 19th, 15:31.73, junior varsity girls
Nevaeh Boyd, 24th, 16:25.11, junior varsity girls
Bristol Waldrop, 25th, 16:39.30, junior varsity girls
Kresley Culpepper, 51st, 19:20.38, junior varsity girls
Will Jackson, 58th, 14:26.17, junior varsity boys
Brandon Horton, 82nd, 15:14.30, junior varsity boys
Aaron Easterby, 91st, 15:34.73, junior varsity boys
Eli Crawford, 92nd, 15:35.38, junior varsity boys
Carter Boswell, 97th, 15:52.96, junior varsity boys
Collin Wilborn, 102nd, 16:28.19, junior varsity boys
Cooper Mitchell, 105th, 16:39.90, junior varsity boys
Aubree Cleveland, seventh, 22:48.25, varsity girls
Jonna Graham, 21st, 24:26.32, varsity girls
Mallory Miles, 25th, 24:33.34, varsity girls
Kaylee Cole, 39th, 26:27.09, varsity girls
Jocelyn Sanders, 47th, 27:36.36, varsity girls
Jaidyn Ashley, 49th, 27:37.18, varsity girls
Maria Diego, 54th, 28:01.03, varsity girls
Zaylan Davis, 68th, 34:14.86, varsity girls
Adrian Balderas, 25th, 19:22.96, varsity boys
Riley Hopper, 37th, 20:22.25, varsity boys
Brodie Wilson, 44th, 21:06.36, varsity boys
Ridge Terrell, 59th, 22:57.69, varsity boys
Gage Sanders, 65th, 24:09.08, varsity boys
Jackson Battles, 66th, 24:23.45, varsity boys
Andrea Hernandez, 31st, 25:32.56, varsity girls
Lorenza Pedro, 60th, 29:56.81, varsity girls
Maribel Pedro, 62nd, 30:32.16, varsity girls
Ana Juarez, 63rd, 30:40.03, varsity girls
Fernanda Hernandez, 65th, 32:30.19, varsity girls
Emily Salazar, 71st, 38:25.62, varsity girls
Silverio Ortiz, 39th, 20:51.62, varsity boys
Josue Juarez, 55th, 22:36.03, varsity boys
Juan Francisco, 63rd, 23:55.81, varsity boys
Cristian Cano, 68th, 25:07.92, varsity boys
Roberto Gallegos, 73rd, 27:15.74, varsity boys
Bryan Olvera, 81st, 43:28.10, varsity boys
Brayleigh Smith, 60th, 21:12.38, junior varsity girls
Halle Peek, 61st, 21:14.93, junior varsity girls
Arleth Morales, 64th, 24:28.57, junior varsity girls
Candace Bailey, 65th, 25:29.22, junior varsity girls
Trent Thomas, 80th, 15:05.74, junior varsity boys
Beau Martin, 122nd, 18:43.12, junior varsity boys
Keegan Johnson, 127th, 20:57.99, junior varsity boys
