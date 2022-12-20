Varsity Girls
Plainview 80, Section 28 —
Lauren Jimmerson scored a game-high 20 points and Sawyer Hulgan had 19 points, as No. 1-seeded Plainview romped past No. 8-seeded Section, advancing to the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity girls semifinal round Tuesday afternoon.
Jimmerson sank five 3-point baskets and Hulgan had six 3s, while Gracie Rowell and Hannah Regula chipped in six points apiece for the Bears, who play in the semifinal round at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lluvia Soria paced Section with eight points and Millie Gentry added six points.
Jimmerson scored 14 of her 20 points in the opening period, helping the Bears power to a 24-7 advantage. Hulgan poured in three 3s across the second period to push Plainview into a 49-13 halftime advantage.
Ider 60, Fyffe 25 —
Makinley Traylor finished with a game-high 18 points, Kennzie Smith added 13 points and No. 2-seeded Ider cruised past No. 7-seeded Fyffe in the varsity girls quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at Section High School on Tuesday night.
The Hornets play in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Traylor scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-point baskets, to help Ider grab a 15-5 lead. Smith, Aubree Chapman and KK Wilborn each hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, while defending the Red Devils to a 29-10 margin at the break.
Fyffe strung together its most successful offensive stretch in the third quarter, as Emma Twilley (eight points) made a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer and Hadlee Powell (six points) added two free throws and a 2-pointer. The Red Devils closed the 13-point period trailing 47-23.
Pisgah 81, Geraldine 36 —
Kaleigh Butler finished with 15 points and Sara Smith tallied eight points in No. 6-seeded Geraldine’s loss to No. 3-seeded Pisgah in the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity girls quarterfinal round at Section on Tuesday night.
Kallie Tinker swished four 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 23 points for the Eagles, who advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round against Ider at 5 p.m. Piper Anderson sank three 3s and had 11 points, Paisley Patalas and Ashton Childress each scored 10 points and Campbell Barron contributed eight points.
Tinker made a pair of 3s en route to scoring 10 first-quarter points, and Anderson drained two 3s to help Pisgah soar to a 24-14 lead. Smith and Zoey Faulkner each hit a 3 for the Bulldogs during the period.
The Eagles led 45-26 at halftime and 71-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Story will be updated.
