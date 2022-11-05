Mason McAteer threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lang in the first quarter, but it was all the offense Collinsville could muster in a 42-7 loss at Falkville in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
The loss eliminated the Panthers from the 2022 postseason. They closed the year with an 8-3 overall record under head coach Ernie Willingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.