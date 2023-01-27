Jonah Williams swished six 3-pointers for 18 points, as Plainview took command early and cruised past Sardis on senior night, winning 71-36 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Luke Smith scored 12 points with six assists and five rebounds for the Bears (23-4). Dylan Haymon netted three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points and Landon White contributed 11 points and five rebounds.
Plainview maintained a 21-11 advantage by the end of the opening frame and held the Lions scoreless to close the half with a 40-11 lead.
Jaxon Colvin scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, Connor Johnson added 16 points and Lucas Bryant had 15 points and five rebounds in Geraldine’s loss at Boaz on Thursday night.
Chadan Hamilton scored a game-high 29 points and Jaquan Kelly contributed 12 points for the Pirates.
The Bulldogs (15-10) held a 34-33 edge at intermission and trailed 47-46 at the beginning of the final frame.
Fyffe 89, Valley Head 66 —
Cooper Cox finished with 19 points, leading four Fyffe boys to score in double figures against Valley Head at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Jesse Burt and Jesse Mathews contributed 13 points apiece, while Eli Carter scored 12 points, Eli Butts added nine points and Carter Wilborn eight for the Red Devils (14-11).
Hunter Robinson poured in a game-high 32 points, including 19 in the opening half for Valley Head (7-17). Kolby Dupree chipped in 11 points and Ethan Webb had 10 points.
Cornerstone 63, Clay County 24 —
Jack Wagner finished with a game-high 21 points and Jeremy Andrews added 15 points for Cornerstone Christian Academy in a rout of Clay County on senior night in Rainsville on Tuesday.
The Eagles (18-4, 9-1 ACAA Division 2 Region A North) turned a 14-4 first-quarter lead into a 29-10 lead by halftime.
John David Brown and Matthew Hannors led Clay County with 10 points apiece.
Josh Scott paced Sylvania with 17 points in a loss against North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Logan Wilks scored 15 points and Griffin Turner finished with 12 points to assist the Rams’ balanced scoring output.
Chandler Sullivan tallied a game-high 25 points, scoring 16 in the first quarter to help propel the Bison into a 33-20 advantage. Nyle Poore scored 15 points, Landon Keller added 14 points and Andrew Palmer had 11 points.
NSM led 47-38 at the break and 67-51 entering the final period.
Plainview 68, Hazel Green 43 –
Jonah Williams and Luke Smith scored 18 points apiece and Landon White added 11 points with five rebounds against Class 6A Hazel Green at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday night.
Williams shot 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc, Dylan Haymon contributed seven assists and Sawyer Fraley chipped in five rebounds for the Bears (22-4).
Plainview led 27-16 entering the second quarter, 41-27 at halftime and 53-36 by the end of the third quarter.
Valley Head 67, Ider 54 —
Valley Head’s Hunter Robinson had a game-high 25 points and Kolby Dupree chipped in 12 points against visiting Ider on Monday night.
Eian Bain scored eight points and Nate Bain and Ethan Webb contributed six points apiece for the 7-16 Tigers.
Zion Finnerty paced the Hornets with 20 points, Griffin Weldon added 15 points and Austin Cross finished with 10 points.
Ider maintained a 28-24 advantage at halftime and a 41-39 edge by the end of the third period.
Asbury 53, Collinsville 43 —
Colton Wills poured in five 3-point baskets and tallied 27 points for Collinsville in a loss against Asbury in Albertville on Monday night.
Asbury’s Landon Bethune had a game-high 32 points, burying nine 3-pointers, and Jaxon Childress added eight points.
The Panthers trailed 41-24 entering the fourth quarter, where Wills sank three 3s and added two free throws.
