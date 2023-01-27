Jonah Williams swished six 3-pointers for 18 points, as Plainview took command early and cruised past Sardis on senior night, winning 71-36 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

Luke Smith scored 12 points with six assists and five rebounds for the Bears (23-4). Dylan Haymon netted three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points and Landon White contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

