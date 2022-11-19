Make way for Sylvania in the state semifinals.
Braiden Thomas rushed for four touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, as the Rams defeated rival Geraldine 27-7 in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs at Rams Stadium on Friday night.
The Rams (10-3) advanced to the state semifinal round for the first time since 1994. They’ll travel to No. 3-ranked Piedmont next Friday night for a spot in the 3A state championship game at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Piedmont beat No. 2 Gordo 27-14 in Friday’s third round.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” Rams head coach Tyler Vann said of Sylvania’s next game. “We have a chance to play in a big semifinal game, a chance to make it to Auburn against a really good team.”
Geraldine closed its season after knocking off top-ranked Mars Hill Bible in last week’s second round, finishing with a 9-4 record under the guidance of second-year head coach Michael Davis.
“I’m super-proud of all seven of our seniors,” Davis said. “I tell them all the time that they’re laying the foundation for our future. They’ve done nothing but lead this team the way we’ve needed them to lead all season long.”
Armed with a 7-0 lead out of halftime, the Rams used a three-play, 76-yard drive to pull ahead 14-0 at the 10:31 mark of the third quarter. On third-and-6, Thomas rumbled into space and sprinted to the left sideline for a 72-yard touchdown, his second rushing score of the night.
Thomas bulldozed his way up the middle for a 5-yard rushing score on Sylvania’s next possession. Conner Andrade’s PAT kick made it 21-0 with 6:09 remaining in the third.
Cody Satterfield raced through Sylvania’s secondary for a 53-yard score to narrow the quarterfinal game to 21-7 early in the fourth.
Geraldine had a promising drive brewing after Jaxon Colvin hit Caleb Hall for a 37-yard pickup to Sylvania’s 15, but the drive was quickly squandered when a pass was tipped off the hands of intended receiver Elijah Schlageter and into the hands of Thomas in the end zone with 5 minutes left.
Thomas put the game out of reach on the Rams’ ensuing possession, motoring to the left and up the sideline for a 78-yard TD. A failed 2-point conversion kept it locked at 27-7.
“We didn’t execute the way we needed to down the stretch,” Davis said. “I’m not going to take anything away from Sylvania. They have a really good team and I wish them nothing but the best. They played their hearts out as well, and I’m just glad there’s a DeKalb County team representing us next week.”
After recovering a Geraldine fumble at the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line with a minute left in the opening half, Sylvania’s offense took full advantage of the last opportunity to score before intermission.
Thomas ripped off a 27-yard run, and Jaxon Smith connected with Landon Watkins — who made a leaping highlight-reel catch — at the 10. On third-and-goal from the 1, Thomas took a direct snap and ran to the left for a touchdown with 21 seconds to play. Andrade’s extra-point kick was good.
Each side fumbled once in the half.
“We’ve turned the ball over in every game in the playoffs and we’ve gone weeks without turning it over in the regular season, so we have to clean that up,” Vann said.
Geraldine’s Carlos Mann left the game with an injured hip with 2:33 remaining in the half and did not return. He caught a pass from Colvin on the right side and followed blockers into open field. He raced ahead of Sylvania’s defense along the right sideline, gaining enough separation to reach the end zone before limping out of bounds at the 36, a 64-yard gain.
“(Mann) didn’t return and that obviously played a big factor in our game,” Davis said. “Carlos is an electric player, does a whole lot for our team. He’s our vocal leader, as well, so him going out hurt.”
