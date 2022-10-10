Coming off a 33-30 comeback win against Sylvania and collecting 32.9% of the online vote, the Plainview Bears are The Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College.
The Bears (2-5, 2-4 Class 3A-Region 6) rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit, as Sam Crowell rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Brayden Lingerfelt kicked the game-tying extra point with 9 minutes remaining in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.