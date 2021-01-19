Jonah Williams poured in 12 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 39 points to help the top-seeded Plainview Bears rout the No. 8 Valley Head Tigers 83-40 in the opening round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Monday night.
Williams shot 12 for 24 from behind the arc, as Plainview (22-3) advanced to Friday’s semifinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. The Bears play the winner of the No. 4 Sylvania/No. 5 Collinsville matchup at 6 p.m.
All of the Bears’ first 15 points came from 3-pointers, with Williams accounting for four of them. Valley Head coach Chuck Williams called timeout with 2:30 remaining in the first period, as the Tigers (3-15) trailed 17-3.
Plainview led 32-5 at the end of the opening frame and 54-14 at halftime.
Dylan Haymon scored 11 points, Cole Millican had 10 points and Ty Griggs finished with eight rebounds for the Bears.
Valley Head finished with 18 turnovers to Plainview’s six.
Eian Bain scored 16 points for the Tigers.
