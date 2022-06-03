Fort Payne’s Stolp selected to boys all-star game

Fort Payne’s Kai Stolp was selected to represent the North in this summer’s 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys Soccer Game in Montgomery.
Additionally, Fort Payne boys soccer head coach Michael Farmer was named to Team North’s coaching staff after being named the AHSAA Class 6A Boys Coach of the Year this season.
The all-star match will be played during the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, July 18-22.
The teams, comprised of 2023 rising seniors, were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
The Fort Payne boys, led by Farmer, finished the 2022 season with a Class 6A state semifinal appearance for a second straight season.
Here’s a look at this summer’s boys and girls rosters with players and coaches, compiled by the AHSAA:
The North-South All-Star boys’ soccer coaches include: (North) Randy Vice, Southside-Gadsden; and George Cavender, S.R. Butler High School, retired, (administrative coach); (South) Paul Fripp, Providence Christian; Jamie Ferguson, Bayside Academy; and Ken Wright, Montgomery County Public Schools (administrative coach).
Ferguson guided the Bayside Academy Admirals to the Class 1A/3A boys’ state championship this past season and in 2021. The Admirals also won the state crown in 2016. Brightwell directed Saint James to the 4A/5A girls’ semifinals last month.
Among the 18 players on the North boys are seven players who participated in the 2022 Boys’ Final Four State Soccer Championships. Among them are: Class 6A state tourney MVP Jack Heaps of 6A state champion Mountain Brook; Veston “Gus” Colvin of Class 4A/5A state champion Indian Springs; Owen Bothwell of Class 7A semifinalist Huntsville; Garrett Murphy of 7A state runner-up Oak Mountain; Kevin Garcia-Hernandez of Class 6A state runner-up Pelham; and Yamilson Velasquez of Class 4A/5A state runner-up Russellville.
Five players on the South squad participated in the 2022 Soccer State Championships: Blai Cebrian-Claramount of Class 1A/3A state champion Bayside Academy; Noah Miller of Class 7A state champion Daphne; Kidomo Albert of Class 7A semifinalist Davidson; Greer Armstrong of Class 4A/5A semifinalist Montgomery Academy; and Seungjin Han of Class 1A/3A semifinalist Trinity Presbyterian.
The North-South All-Star girls’ soccer coaches include: (North) Adam Johnson, Mountain Brook; Brandon Rice, West Morgan; and George Cavender, S.R. Butler High School, retired, (administrative coach); (South) Charlie Brightwell, Saint James High School; Haley Williams, Dothan High School; and Ken Wright, Montgomery County Public Schools (administrative coach).
Highlighting the all-star girls’ soccer rosters are seven players who participated in the 2022 State Soccer Final Four State Tourney this year and boys’ all-star rosters show 12 boys who participated in this year’s Soccer State Tourney at Huntsville as well.
On the North 18-member squad are Class 6A State Finals MVP Madeline “Maddie” Massie of state champion Homewood; Madison Davis of Class 7A state champion Spain Park; and Lily Hosmer of Class 4A/5A state runner-up East Limestone. The South girls’ roster includes: Ann “AP” Stewart of 1A/3A state champion Trinity Presbyterian; Kendal Wright of 4A/5A semifinalist Saint James; Cecelia Antoon of Class 6A semifinalist St. Paul’s Episcopal; and Madeline Dicksey of 7A state runner-up Fairhope.
The North All-Stars swept last summer’s North-South soccer competition winning 6-1 in the girls’ match and 3-0 in the boys’ match. The North boys lead the series 13-4-1 while the North girls hold a 16-3-1 edge over the South. The series was first played in 1997.
