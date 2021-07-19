Due to potential weather issues, Plainview’s youth football camp is being rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
The location is also being changed from Rainsville’s Field of Dreams softball complex to Plainview’s practice football field on the Plainview High School campus.
The camp is engineered for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration will be from 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, and the camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration fee is $25 per attendee.
Campers are asked to bring cleats and a drink.
Fort Payne wrestling clinic
Fort Payne Youth Wrestling will host a beginners’ wrestling clinic Thursday.
The free wrestling skills clinic will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. for students in kindergarten-12th grade at 1153 Chitwood Ave. SE. in Fort Payne.
The clinic will offer students an introduction to wrestling, from an explanation of the rules to instruction on basic techniques.
Wrestling shoes are not required but athletic clothing is recommended.
For questions, call 256-997-7919.
