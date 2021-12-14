PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Plainview rolls past area rival Fyffe

Lauren Jimmerson scored a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, Sawyer Hulgan sank three 3s and scored 15 points, as Plainview forced 21 turnovers to beat Class 3A, Area 14 rival Fyffe 74-41 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday.
After sprinting to a 42-27 halftime lead, the Bears (7-4) defended Fyffe (2-8) to 14 second-half points.
Jimmerson collected seven steals and Hulgan added five rebounds for Plainview. Mylie Butler scored eight points and Saydi Jackson chipped in nine rebounds.
Riley Jones led the Red Devils with nine points and Emily Stephens had seven points.
Ider 58, Section 29:
Makinley Traylor scored a game-high 19 points and Savannah Seals had 16 points as Ider romped past Class 2A, Area 15 rival Section in Section on Friday night.
Allie Pruett scored three 3-point baskets for nine points, as the Hornets won their second consecutive game, improved to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in area play.
Section fell to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in area play.
Seals and Pruett each scored a 3-pointer in the first quarter as Ider led 13-8 entering the second quarter, where the visiting team outscored Section 21-6 and pulled ahead 34-14 at the half. The Hornets led 48-27 by the end of the third quarter.
Sylvania 65, Asbury 40:
Harlee Turner scored 14 points, Leianna Currie scored 13 points and Anna Farmer 12 points in Sylvania’s 65-40 victory at Asbury on Friday night.
The Rams (7-3) took a 19-4 first-quarter lead, extending it to 31-10 by halftime.
Turner finished with four 3-point baskets and Currie scored eight points in the opening half.
Sylvania led 45-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Keyaira Nichols paced Asbury (1-11) with 15 points.
Collinsville 57, Glencoe 33:
Tyla Tatum made seven of Collinsville’s 10 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 31 points in a 57-33 victory against Glencoe at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Saturday afternoon.
Tatum sank five 3s and two foul shots in the first quarter to help push the Panthers (6-3) into a 21-6 lead.
Collinsville led 32-14 at halftime.
Behind a 13-point, third-quarter rally, the Yellow Jackets narrowed the scoring gap to 48-37. But Collinsville closed with defense and outscored the visitors 9-6 in the fourth period.
Kayla Beene, who finished with 17 points, sank two 3-point baskets and Tatum added a 2-pointer and a free throw for the Panthers across the final 8 minutes.
Jaxson Sizemore paced Glencoe (3-6) with 16 points.
