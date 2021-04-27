Plainview guard Cole Millican was selected to the North roster for this summer’s AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ Basketball Game.
Millican was the lone DeKalb County representative to be named to the 15-member team composed of rising seniors.
The 2021 North-South All-Star Game will be played during the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s All-Star Week, in conjunction with the AHSAA’s Summer Conference July 19-23.
Joining Millican on the North roster are Anthony Johnson of Class 2A state champion Midfield, Antonio Kite of Class 4A state champion Anniston, Wilder Evers and Evan Smith of Class 7A state champion Oak Mountain, and Will Bonner of Class 1A runner-up Belgreen.
The South roster includes Makenzie Bristow-Matthews, who helped 1A state champion Autaugaville go 30-0, Matthew Rearden of 3A runner-up Montgomery Catholic, Cameron Whitfield of 4A runner-up Booker T. Washington, Cameron Keshock and Colby McAllister of 6A runner-up Spanish Fort and Elijah Terry of 7A runner-up Enterprise. Also on the South squad are 6-foot-4 twin brothers Caleb and Joshua Paige of 6A Eufaula, which lost in double overtime in the semifinals to eventual state champion Mountain Brook.
The South won the 2019 boys’ game 88-75, the 77th North-South Game. The North holds a 48-29 edge in the series. The first all-star game was played in 1953.
