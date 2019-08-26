McPherson boots field goal, 4 touchbacks for Gators

Former Fort Payne Wildcat and current University of Florida sophomore Evan McPherson got to kick in front of a massive crowd and television audience Saturday in the Gators' season-opening 24-20 win over the Miami Hurricanes.
The game was televised on ESPN and drew a 4.1 rating, marking the best rating for the network in nearly three years.
The preseason coaches' All-SEC second-team honeree made his lone field-goal attempt of the night from 27 yards out.
McPherson also went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts. He had five kickoffs in the game that covered 322 yards and had four of his five kickoffs go for touchbacks.
