Alex McPherson’s offseason goals are just about the same as all of his football teammates at Fort Payne High School: get bigger, stronger and faster.
And as the top-ranked kicker and fourth-ranked punter in the country by the Kohl’s Professional Camps participates in summer workouts with the Wildcats in preparation for his senior year, he’s not only gearing up for his final varsity football season, but also closing the window on his college recruitment.
“For me it’s about building genuine relationships and people looking at me as a person, instead of just as an athlete,” McPherson told The Times-Journal before Fort Payne’s football workout Monday morning.
McPherson said he plans to announce his collegiate commitment July 1 following this weekend’s visit to the University of Georgia, his final recruiting stop.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound five-star kicker has garnered scholarship offers from Southeastern Conference football programs Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M for his prowess as a specialist.
McPherson’s older brother, Evan, was also a kicker at Fort Payne before becoming the kicker for the University of Florida and getting selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. Evan became the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He was selected to join the professional ranks on Saturday, May 1, the same day as Alex scored the decisive penalty kick to lift the Fort Payne boys soccer team past Randolph and into its third consecutive state semifinal appearance.
“It was a big weekend for our family,” Alex McPherson said. “It was a lot of fun seeing (Evan) get drafted and us winning a big playoff game here at home in front of our crowd. (Evan) came home to watch it. So it was a lot of fun having our whole family there and getting to celebrate with him and celebrate our win.”
Competing in his final Kohl’s Kicking Camp in May, Alex McPherson put his top-ranked kicking ability on display, notching the win in the kickoff competition, as well as multiple wins in Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge. He made a 65-yard field goal during the challenges.
McPherson’s profile page on the Kohl’s website described the Fort Payne rising senior as having “the talent and mind frame to be successful at the next level as a kicker who can punt in college. McPherson has a quiet confidence which should help him throughout his career.”
Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said he wishes he could keep the No. 1-rated kicker around forever.
“He is very deserving of that rating, as he is a game changer for us every Friday night,” Elmore said. “His kickoffs and punts change field position for us every Friday. And, when we cross the opponent’s 45-yard line, we are in legitimate field-goal range. We expect Alex to have a big senior year.”
McPherson said his longest successful field-goal kick during a practice was from 72 yards. His record in-game kick was from 57 yards, made against Albertville during his sophomore season. He made a 56-yard kick as a junior.
McPherson began perfecting his kicking technique as early as a third-grader, but his mom wouldn’t allow her sons to begin playing football until they were in junior high school.
“She thought we weren’t big enough to play, I guess,” McPherson said.
Logan, the eldest of the McPherson brothers, led his younger brothers to begin their kicking journeys when he started practicing as a kicker first. Naturally, the younger brothers wanted to do as their older brother did.
“From then on, we’ve just been kicking away,” Alex McPherson said. “I’ve been training with Evan, Logan and our coaches since.”
The rising senior who has grabbed national collegiate recruiting attention said his brother Evan taught him how to excel under the spotlight and cut through the isolated feeling that comes with kicking and punting duties.
“For me, it’s all about not thinking about the moment and just thinking about what I have to do to make the kick,” Alex McPherson said. “Honestly, when I’m out there about to kick, I don’t think about it.
“You do all of your preparation during practice and when you’re on the game field that’s the time to use your muscle memory and trust that to kick the ball.”
