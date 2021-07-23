DeKalb County student-athletes wrapped up competition in AHSAA All-Star Sports Week contests this week in Montgomery.
Six DeKalb athletes were selected to participate in six different all-star sports during the AHSAA’s annual summer sports gathering, including Fort Payne’s Maddie Jackson (cross country) and Ivan Chavez (boys soccer); Plainview’s Cole Millican (boys basketball) and Tessa Word (softball); Geraldine’s Jaden Dismuke (volleyball) and Valley Head’s Austin Ingram (boys golf).
The 2021 North-South All-Star volleyball match concluded the week’s events Thursday night, with the South defeating the North 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22).
Dismuke played in one set for Team North. The North recorded 31 kills and 28 errors, 24 digs and six blocks with a .221 attack percentage, according to the AHSAA’s official stats.
The South claimed its ninth straight win in the all-star series, while the North still maintains a 14-9 edge in series history.
Thompson’s Madison Touhey stepped behind to the server’s line and served five straight points – three on aces – to give the South a 22-21 lead in the opening set. The North tied the set at 22-22 before the South rallied to close out with three straight points to take a 1-0 lead 25-22. The final point was delivered by St. Paul’s Episcopal’s Rachel Bell with a winning placement at the net.
Oak Mountain’s Kathryn Smith had three straight serves that helped the South battle from a 21-19 deficit to a 22-21 lead and Thompson’s Touhey closed out the second set with a kill and 25-22 win to push the South lead to 2-0.
South MVP Ella Broadhead of Bayside Academy was dominant throughout the match, finishing with 14 kills. Lillie Casey of Auburn had 10 kills and setter Kathryn Smith of Oak Mountain had 15 assists and Touhey had 14. Each player also had three service aces. Alexia Cole of McGill-Toolen Catholic had five digs and Jayni Thompson of Oak Mountain had four.
North MVP Rya McKinnon of Hoover had seven kills and six digs, Audrey Rothman of Spain Park had eight kills, eight digs and three service aces. Greer Golden of Mountain Brook added seven kills and three service aces. Lawrence County setter Anna Hutto had a match-high 17 assists. The North had nine service aces overall, and the South had six.
The North boys won the all-star soccer matchup 3-0 at the Emory Folmar Soccer Complex on Wednesday night.
Hoover’s Kosi Udeh claimed Team North MVP honors. Udeh scored on a penalty kick to give the North a 1-0 advantage in the opening half.
Tanner’s Manuel Felipe Gonzalez and Webster Jackson of Westminster-Oak Mountain each scored goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Mars Hill Bible’s Noah Barrier assisted on Gonzalez’s goal for the North.
North goalkeepers Luke Keown of Homewood and Gardendale’s Hudson Hanner combined for the shutout. South goalkeeper Will Beringer of Montgomery Academy finished with three saves.
With the win, Team North improved to 13-4-1 in the all-time all-star series.
In the girls’ all-star soccer match, Team North won 6-1.
In the girls’ cross country all-star race, Fort Payne’s Jackson placed third overall by clocking in at 20:59.42 for Team North at Gatewood Park.
The North scored a perfect 15 to beat the South 15-42.
Crawford West of Vestavia Hills placed first overall at 19:18.26 and Corner’s Myka Rogers finished second (20:50.07).
The South’s top finisher was Annie Jeffery of UMS-Wright. She crossed the finish line sixth with a time of 21:47.00.
The South boys also posted a narrow 28-29 victory against the North to seal a split at the fourth North-South All-Star Cross Country competition.
In softball, Plainview’s Word surrendered three runs on two hits while striking out two and walking none in 2 innings of Team North’s 11-8 victory against the South in Game 1 of an all-star doubleheader at Lagoon Park on Wednesday.
The North scattered 15 hits to the South’s 10.
The South led 3-2 entering the second inning, before the North pulled ahead with a 6-3 advantage entering the fifth inning, where the South plated four additional runs.
Team North trailed 8-7 before tying the game with a run in the seventh and tacking on three more in the eighth.
For Team North, Springville’s Makalyn Kyser batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Macey Ogle of John Carroll Catholic had two hits with two RBIs and scored a run and Emily Simon finished with two hits and a run scored.
Rogers’ Hannah Price picked up the win in the circle for the North, allowing no runs on two hits while walking none and striking out two.
Chilton County’s Marlie Giles drove in seven runs for Team South with a two-run home run and a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In Game 2, Team North completed the sweep with a 6-1 win.
Four pitchers combined to limit the South to just three hits. Ogle, who was named North MVP,started and threw three strong innings, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out one to get the win. She was also 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs in the doubleheader sweep.
The North took a quick 3-0 lead when Riley Tyree of Hewitt-Trussville singled in the first inning with two runners in scoring position. The first runner scored and the second runner reached home on a throwing error.
Thompson’s Ella Pate delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the third as the North built a 5-0 lead.
Tyree finished with two hits, Lexie Bennett of Scottsboro had one hit and scored two runs to pace the North, which had 10 hits.
In the boys’ basketball all-star game, Plainview’s Millican played 9 minutes, 43 seconds off the bench and scored a 3-pointer as the North boys defeated the South 93-85 at the Cramton Bowl MultiPlex on Tuesday.
The North boys improved to 49-29 in the series, which began in 1951.
Midfield’s Anthony Johnson scored a team-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting with five rebounds and three steals for Team North and earned North MVP honors.
Anniston’s Antonio Kite added 18 points and Martavious Russell of Sipsey Valley chipped in 16 points for the North boys.
Bryson Dawkins of Carroll finished with a game-high 30 points on 14-of-22 shooting and Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson scored 17 points with six rebounds for the South boys.
The North girls also won against the South, 66-61, in the earlier game.
In Monday’s boys’ golf all-star match, Valley Head’s Ingram helped the North boys defeat the South 20-10. Ingram paired with Mark Sawyer of Cedar Bluff to defeat Alabama Christian’s Andrew Whang and Pleasant Home’s Hunter Baldwin at the Arrowhead Country Club.
The North boys, coached by Chris Randall of White Plains, were paced by the duo of Braylin Hathorn of Pell City and Chandler Voss of Hartselle. The North team earned “Most Points Scored” honors for the boys with a 5-1 win against the South team of Will Howard of UMS-Wright and Jackson Rice of Dadeville. The South’s “Most Points Scored” leaders were Stephen Baker of St. Paul’s Episcopal and Cole Komyati of Bayside Academy. The pair lost 4-3 to the North team of Guntersville’s John Bruce and John LeFeve.
