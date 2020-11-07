Ike Rowell ran for five touchdowns and threw for another as the Fyffe Red Devils poured in a season-high scoring effort in a 69-21 win against the Oakman Wildcats in their Class 3A state playoff opener at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe on Friday night.
The Red Devils (11-0) advanced to the second round where they’ll host Walter Wellborn on Friday.
Rowell carried 17 times for 225 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He added a 26-yard scoring pass to Hunter Gillilan with 39 seconds left in the first half to give Fyffe a 42-21 advantage.
Justin Stiefel returned five kickoffs for 98 yards for the Red Devils. Kyle Dukes had eight carries for 73 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run. Brodie Hicks had a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 74 yards rushing on five attempts.
Fyffe finished the night with 529 yards rushing to Oakman’s 2. The Red Devils amassed 555 yards of offense to Oakman’s 298 yards.
