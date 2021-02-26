Jan Segura scored three goals for a hat trick as the Collinsville Panthers topped Susan Moore 5-1 in Region 6 action Thursday.
Roberto Diaz and Riki Mendez scored one goal each and Bryant Parker had one assist.
The Panthers improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Collinsville hosts Cherokee County on Tuesday.
