Looking to tie the best-of-three series and force a decisive Game 3, the Sylvania Rams amassed seven hits, but the Piedmont Bulldogs defended well and forced the Rams to leave seven runners aboard in a 6-1 loss in Game 2 of an AHSAA Class 3A state playoff second-round series in Sylvania on Friday night.
The Rams (11-18-1) were swept and closed their season after a year of overcoming a slow start to win eight games in April, including the DeKalb County Baseball Tournament championship.
In Game 2, Piedmont led 3-1 before the Rams responded with a run. Logan Wilks grounded out to second base, allowing Sawyer Hughes to score from third.
Preston Holcomb finished with two hits for Sylvania.Gavin Chambers allowed seven hits and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Rams.
Piedmont’s Noah Reedy struck out six and walked one while allowing seven hits. Reedy tallied two hits, two RBIs and scored a run and Jakari Foster contributed two hits with an RBI.
Sylvania fell 12-1 in the series opener. The game was highlighted by Piedmont’s Sean Smith hitting a grand slam.
The Rams were held to two hits in the loss and left six runners stranded in scoring position.
Jadon Calhoun retired eight batters and walked three while allowing two hits in four innings of the Bulldogs’ win.
Smith collected eight RBIs, three hits and scored three runs. Maxwell Hanson finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Reedy chipped in two runs and two RBIs.
