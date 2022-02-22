The boys in blue are back in the AHSAA Final Four.
Cole Millican scored 21 points with five rebounds, Luke Smith added 19 points with six rebounds and Plainview pulled away from Childersburg for a 67-51 victory in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday.
The 29-6 Bears, led by head coach Robi Coker, advanced to next week’s state semifinal round. Plainview plays the Houston Academy/Dadeville winner for a spot in the state championship round in Birmingham at 10:30 a.m. March 1. The Houston Academy/Dadeville game was not completed before press time.
“To be able to win this game and get back to Birmingham was obviously a goal for us,” Coker said. “We came out with great energy and we’ve been challenging our guys to get offensive rebounds.”
The Bears return to the Final Four after losing to eventual-state champion Fyffe in last year’s regional final.
“We didn’t get it done last year, but I’m glad we did this year,” Smith said.
Following Monday’s regional championship, Smith earned tournament MVP honors, with teammates Millican and Dylan Haymon and Childersburg’s Kordes Swain and Isaac Marbury rounding out the all-tournament team.
Haymon finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Jonah Williams contributed nine points, as the Bears produced 36 points in the paint, 19 points off turnovers, 14 second-chance points and nine bench points.
“This group is very unselfish,” Coker said of his team. “We challenge this group to be unselfish and grateful, and we want to find joy in all situations.
“...It’s been a smooth group, no drama. They show up to work. A very workmanlike mentality.”
Plainview never trailed in the game, pulling ahead 25-18 at the end of the first quarter and maintaining a 45-38 halftime advantage.
With 6:29 left in the third period, Haymon assisted Millican with a 3-pointer to push the Bears’ lead to 48-38. Smith added a buzzer-beating tip-in to close the quarter with a 57-44 Plainview lead.
“We kept getting offensive rebounds and throwing the ball out,” Coker said. “...When (Childersburg) went [with man-to-man defense], we started driving the ball at the basket more.”
Swain sank two foul shots at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter to narrow the gap to 59-49, but Haymon scored a layup and Millican and Smith each added layups across the next two minutes to expand the lead to 65-51 with 2:04 remaining.
“Our guys did a good job of taking what the defense gave us. When it was time to attack, we did it.” Coker said.
The Tigers finished their season with a 24-8 overall record.
Swain paced Childersburg with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, Marbury added nine points with 10 rebounds, Jordan Mann chipped in nine points and Ja’Kaleb Stone had seven points.
