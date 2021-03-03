Dalton Gray surrendered one run on five hits and struck out seven in Fort Payne’s 4-1 win against the North Jackson Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon.
Gray threw 90 pitches in six innings of his start, allowing no earned runs and no walks. J.D. Blalock tossed an inning in relief, striking out three and walking one.
Blalock scored on a Nolan Fowler single in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
The Chiefs scored their lone run of the game on a single in the top of the sixth inning.
Blalock made it home on an error at third base to push Fort Payne’s lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth.
Brody Gifford finished with two hits, including a double, for the Wildcats (3-5).
Fyffe 12, Pisgah 0:
Koby Harris and Tanner Cowart combined to pitch a no-hitter as Fyffe romped past Pisgah on Tuesday.
Harris retired six Pisgah batters and walked two in three innings of his start. Cowart closed the game with two innings of work, striking out five and walking none.
The Red Devils (4-0) collected six hits, led by two from Harris, who plated two runs with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Austin Mulligan had a double from two hits and scored two runs, Jake Wooden accounted for three RBIs and scored a run and Cowart and Will Stephens each scored two runs.
Fyffe drew seven walks and left six runners stranded in scoring position.
The Eagles allowed Fyffe to plate four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-0 advantage. Fyffe scored one run on an error and three runs on forced walks in bases-loaded situations during the frame.
Ider 11, Crossville 0:
Peyton Hood and Cody Tinker combined to limit Crossville to three hits in Ider’s shutout win Tuesday.
Hood sat five batters and allowed no walks and one hit for no runs in 4 1/3 innings. Tinker added 2/3 of an inning in relief, surrendering two hits for no runs.
Hood finished with two hits, including a double, with three RBIs in his appearances at the plate for the Hornets (6-2). Andrew Blevins amassed two RBIs and scored two runs and Matthew Norman had a double with two RBIs and a run scored. Keegan Whitaker, Will Brewer and Jeffrey Shirley plated two runs apiece.
Crossville starting pitcher Dekota Causey gave up five runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.
The Lions dropped to 2-3.
