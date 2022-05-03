Due to the ongoing construction of Wildcat Stadium, the Fort Payne track and field teams have gone about the 2022 outdoor season training and competing elsewhere.
But Fort Payne’s athletes didn’t let all the travel and preparation compromise outstanding athletic success.
With 167 combined points, the Fort Payne girls captured their eighth straight sectional championship at the AHSAA Class 6A, Section 4 Meet at Trammell Stadium this weekend.
“The girls winning the sectional championship this year was even sweeter because no one expected Fort Payne to win it after some high-scoring seniors from last year graduated,” Wildcats head coach Selena Penton said. “Some underclassmen really stepped up for us this year.”
The girls’ championship streak began in 2014 when this year’s Fort Payne seniors were third-graders. The girls didn’t compete in the sectional in 2020, because the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Behind Fort Payne, Scottsboro finished second in the girls’ state qualifier with 117 points and Hazel Green (88) was third. The Fort Payne girls will compete in the state meet in Gulf Shores, beginning Thursday.
Shattering some girls sectional records were Lennon Ibsen in the pole vault competition, leaping to a winning 12 feet, 6 inches and Aubrey Evans performing a winning leap of 6-6 in the high jump. Additionally, the Fort Payne girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega clocked in at 9:48 to set a sectional record.
Some younger athletes produced strong results for the Fort Payne girls as well. A trio of seventh-graders medaled in events and qualified for the state meet. Kinsley Worthey and Lydie Varnadore each ran a leg of the first-place winning 4x400-meter relay team alongside teammates Ruthie Jones and Jackson. Varnadore added a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and placed fourth in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles, qualifying for state competition in four events. Kyndal Hughes also qualified for the state meet with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter race.
“These kids have been separated at practice, running barefoot in the grass, running on asphalt, traveling over an hour to practice at Guntersville or Albertville’s track, and they still managed to persevere and come out on top. I could not be more proud of them,” Penton said of her student-athletes.
The Fort Payne boys placed seventh overall in the sectional with 51 points. Scottsboro placed first with 137 points, Hazel Green (97) was runner-up and Athens (59) finished third.
Malik Turner broke the school record in the high jump with a winning 6-6 leap. Also qualifying for the state competition for the Fort Payne boys were Darrell Prater (third in javelin, 172-4); Skyler Cody (third in 110-meter hurdles, 15.31); Shaq Hawkins (fourth in high jump, 6-0); Patrick Sherrill (fourth in triple jump at 42-9 and sixth in 400-meter dash at 51.92); Owen Pettis (seventh in 200-meter dash at 22.69).
Fort Payne’s results from finals competition at the AHSAA Class 6A, Section 4 Meet:
GIRLS
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 26.78
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 1:00.15
Madison Wright, 10th, 1:04.12
Kinsley Worthey, 16th, 1:05.67
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, second, 2:23.42
Abigail Vega, fourth, 2:25.52
Maddie Jackson, seventh, 2:28.56
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackson, first, 5:23.10
Anahi Barboza, second, 5:23.93
Reese McCurdy, eighth, 5:38.38
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, third, 12:02.07
Anahi Barboza, fourth, 12:05.22
Reese McCurdy, ninth, 12:46.97
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 16.66
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 48.68
4x100-meter relay
(Arianna Johnson, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Ruthie Jones), fifth, 52.22
4x400-meter relay
(Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Kinsley Worthey, Lydie Varnadore), first, 4:08.27
4x800-meter relay
(Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Abigail Vega), first, 9:48.88
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-6
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 4-10
Jordan Strogov, seventh, 4-10
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, sixth, 16-4
Triple Jump
Aubrey Evans, third, 35-3
Lennon Ibsen, fifth, 34-6
Arianna Johnson, ninth, 32-8
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-6
Discus
Brylan Gray, fourth, 100-9
Mariella Francisco Sebastian, seventh, 97-2
Mckenna Jackson, 21st, 54-3
Javelin
Bella Weaver, second, 105-5
Brylan Gray, fifth, 94-5
Seagan Hill, 14th, 76-11
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, first, 36-4
Mckenna Jackson, fifth, 31-9.5
BOYS
100-meter dash
Malik Turner, eighth, 11.54
200-meter dash
Owen Pettis, seventh, 22.69
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, sixth, 51.92
Owen Pettis, 10th, 53.62
Connor Kinsley, 22nd, 56.98
800-meter run
Ian Norman, eighth, 2:03.87
Samuel Campero, 16th, 2:10.12
Samuel Moses, 20th, 2:12.72
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, 19th, 4:51.12
Samuel Moses, 23rd, 4:54.93
Javier Medina Soto, 26th, 5:04.47
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, third, 15.31
300-meter hurdles
Ryder Griggs, 15th, 44.92
4x100-meter relay
(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), sixth, 43.97
4x400-meter relay
(Patrick Sherrill, Ryder Griggs, Ian Norman, Kobe King), seventh, 3:34.26
4x800-meter relay
(Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Campero), seventh, 8:49.62
High Jump
Malik Turner, first, 6-6
Shaq Hawkins, fourth, 6-0
Long Jump
Shaq Hawkins, sixth, 20-8
Malik Turner, seventh, 20-6
Kobe King, 17th, 19-1
Triple Jump
Patrick Sherrill, fourth, 42-9
Kobe King, 10th, 40-1.5
Discus
Darrell Prater, 12th, 113-1
Eli Frasier, 14th, 109-4
Caden Kilgore, 15th, 109-0
Javelin
Darrell Prater, third, 172-4
Carter Tinker, ninth, 147-2
Eli Frasier, 30th, 94-1
Shot Put
Darrell Prater, ninth, 43-1.5
Caden Kilgore, 12th, 42-3
Eli Frasier, 18th, 40-1
