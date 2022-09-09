Parham runs for five touchdowns, Sylvania races past Ohatchee

Aiden Parham rushed for 161 yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns and Sylvania powered past Ohatchee 42-14 in Sylvania on Thursday night.
The Rams (2-1, 1-1 Class 3A-Region 6) gained their first region victory.
Ohatchee dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Sylvania’s Jaxon Smith completed 11 of 13 passes for 184 yards with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Landon Watkins (five catches, 104 yards) and an interception.
Ashdon Cooley led Sylvania’s defense with 9 1/2 tackles (11 assists) with one tackle for loss. Travis Owens finished with 8 1/2 tackles (11 assists) and Leo Kirby made seven stops.
The Rams visit Geraldine next Friday night.
