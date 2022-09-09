Parham runs for five touchdowns, Sylvania races past Ohatchee

Sylvania’s Aiden Parham (2) races past Ohatchee defenders for a touchdown in a Class 3A-Region 6 matchup in Sylvania on Thursday night. Parham finished the game with five rushing touchdowns.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

Aiden Parham rushed for 161 yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns and Sylvania powered past Ohatchee 42-14 in Sylvania on Thursday night.

The Rams (2-1, 1-1 Class 3A-Region 6) gained their first region victory.

