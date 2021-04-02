Fyffe ranks 3rd in 3A poll

With a 16-0 record, Fyffe was selected as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A, while 16-6 Ider posted at No. 9 in 2A in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school baseball rankings.
The rankings, released Thursday morning, had 11-8 Collinsville as a nominee in 3A.
The Red Devils picked up a 6-4 win against East Lawrence in Monday and a 7-2 victory against New Hope on Tuesday.
In the previous week, Fyffe had a 9-0 win and an 11-1 win against Sylvania before adding a 13-1 victory against Crossville.
The Hornets split a weekend series at home against Appalachian, winning 2-1 before taking a 9-7 loss Saturday.
Ider added a 12-0 win and a 17-1 win against Pisgah last week. The Hornets also added a 12-1 triumph at Valley Head.
Collinsville swept Asbury in a Tuesday doubleheader, winning 10-0 and 16-2. The Panthers split a doubleheader against Hokes Bluff last week, winning 3-2 before taking a 15-3 loss
