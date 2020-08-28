Geraldine’s run game thrives in win vs. Westminster Christian

The Geraldine Bulldogs kicked off the 2020 football season by doing what they do best — running the football with success.
Two Bulldogs rushed for more than 100 yards and a third finished close to the century mark as they whipped Class 4A Westminster Christian of Huntsville 30-7 on Thursday night at Coolidge Isbell Field.
Anthony Baldwin paced Geraldine’s punishing ground game with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Sebastian Totherow carried eight times for 110 yards and one score.
Caleb Hall rushed seven times for 93 yards. Drew Fowler received a carry for 13 yards.
New starting quarterback Bo Harper completed 4-of-11 passes for 41 yards. Troy Willoughby had two receptions for 28 yards, Hall one for 9 and Baldwin 1 for 4.
Jose Garcia paced Geraldine’s defense with six tackles, and he also kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Jaxon Colvin, Harper, Tiffin Gillilan, Totherow and Willoughby all recorded five tackles.
Geraldine’s defense intercepted four passes, two of them by Willoughby. He returned one of his 25 yards for a pick-six.
Colvin and Harper each collected an interception.
Geraldine starts Class 3A, Region 7 play with a Sept. 4 trip to Asbury. It will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.