Hunter Robinson rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns as the Ider Hornets defeated the Whitesburg Christian Academy Warriors 48-30 on Friday night.
The Hornets (2-8, 1-5 Class 2A, Region 7) finished with 664 yards of offense to win their season finale.
Robinson carried 32 times and had one kick return for 26 yards.
Teammate Matthew Norman rushed for 113 yards on 27 carries and four touchdowns. He completed both pass attempts for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Ider led 35-23 at halftime.
Robinson had a 79-yard touchdown run at the 3:41 mark in the first quarter, after Norman added a 1-yard scoring dive earlier.
Robinson scored on runs of 52, 3 and 85 yards in the second quarter.
Norman had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third and a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth.
