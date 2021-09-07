With three games behind them, the Fort Payne Wildcats go on the road for the first time of the regular season this week.
The 0-3 Wildcats look for their first win of the season and first Class 6A, Region 7 victory as they visit the Springville Tigers at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Springville head coach Jon Clements is in his first season leading the team. He took command for Michael Graben, who coached the Tigers for two seasons and went 11-18.
“There are still some similarities from last year’s Springville team,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “They are still in a spread offense but are definitely trying to do some different things than they did last year.”
Before becoming Springville’s new head coach, Clements, was the head coach at Corner for two seasons and compiled a 13-9 record.
The Tigers begin region play after a 35-21 loss against Cherokee County last week. They opened with a 38-28 win against St. Clair County on Aug. 27.
Elmore said the Tigers played two quarterbacks in last week’s game, Ashton Frye and Stephen Morrison.
“Both are athletic and can make plays with their legs,” Elmore said of the QBs. “But, both can also throw the ball down the field. They have a big offensive line and a good running back [Patrick Bennett].”
Springville plays a three-man front on defense, Elmore said.
“They have a big defensive line and good linebackers. They have a really good cornerback [Jamel Williams] that can make plays if the ball is thrown his way,” the coach said.
In last year’s contest at Wildcat Stadium, Fort Payne downed Springville 38-14, improving the all-time series lead to 3-0, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society's website.
Fort Payne was held to 165 total yards — its fewest number of yards through the first three games — in last week’s 20-7 region-opening loss to Arab, which finished with 300 yards of offense.
Jake Barnes passed to Ricky Adame for a first half touchdown and Fort Payne’s lone score; Barnes threw for 82 yards on 10 of 19 passing.
Alex Akins led the Wildcats’ run game with 21 carries for 72 yards.
For Fort Payne’s defense, Devin Wells collected 15 tackles (nine solo) and Kobe King tallied 12 tackles (eight solo).
