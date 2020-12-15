Cole Millican shot 10 of 16 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 34 points as the Plainview Bears buried the Pickens County Tornadoes with an avalanche of 3-pointers in an 81-40 rout in Bobby Ledbetter’s Twin City Classic in Rainsville on Saturday night.
The Bears (12-1) won their 10th game in a row by unleashing a 16-of-29 shooting performance from 3-point range in the third annual boys basketball showcase, presented by Mountain Valley News.
Jonah Williams shot 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points and Dylan Haymon added 12 points and five assists for Plainview. Levi Brown pulled down nine rebounds, while Luke Smith and Jathan Underwood contributed six rebounds each.
The Bears led 28-13 entering the second quarter and extended their advantage to 44-23 by halftime. They held the Tornadoes (2-1) to 17 second-half points while scoring 37.
The Tornadoes shot 4 of 20 from 3-point range, 4 of 11 from the free throw line, had 13 turnovers and were out-rebounded 34-18.
Other results from the Twin City Classic included Thompson defeating Anniston 52-46, Hartselle beating Mountain Brook 74-70 and Huffman edging Spain Park 52-50.
On Friday night, Smith and Millican scored 19 points apiece as the Bears held the Fyffe Red Devils to 16 second-half points in a 60-46 victory in Fyffe.
Williams scored 10 points, Smith added nine rebounds and Millican had five assists for the Bears.
Xavier Works led the Red Devils (5-2, 1-1 Class 3A, Area 14) with 15 points and Micah Johnson scored eight points.
Fyffe out-rebounded the Bears 27-20, including 20-13 in defensive rebounding, but had 12 turnovers.
Fort Payne 66, Cherokee County 58:
Lane White finished with a game-high 38 points, Malik Turner scored nine points with seven rebounds and the Fort Payne Wildcats defeated the Cherokee County Warriors 66-58 in Centre on Saturday.
White shot 12 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He also went 9 of 12 from the free throw line in 31 minutes.
White scored 19 first-half points to help the Wildcats (4-4) take a 37-32 halftime lead and added 16 of Fort Payne’s 18 fourth-quarter points to help capture the win.
Bryson Richey scored eight points with six rebounds and Eli Kirby chipped in seven rebounds for the Wildcats.
Connor Elrod paced the Warriors (4-5) with 15 points, Slade Alexander scored 11 points and five rebounds and Jack Amos added nine points.
Pisgah 82, Collinsville 58:
Colton Wills had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Collinsville boys’ 82-58 loss at Pisgah on Friday night.
Jacob Jones added 13 points for the Panthers (1-4).
Zach Cornelison scored 22 points, Jacob Hendricks added 17 points, Jarrett Keller had 12 points and Rhyan Barrett added 10 points as the Eagles (1-2) earned their first win under first-year head coach Lamar Hendricks.
Pisgah led 58-33 at halftime after pouring in 35 points in the second quarter. Keller sank four 3-point baskets during the second-quarter scoring spree.
Douglas 65, Crossville 35:
Landin Cox made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Tyler Cox added 13 points in Crossville’s 65-35 loss against the Douglas Eagles in Crossville on Friday night.
Raygan Edmondson led the Eagles (6-2) with 18 points, Josh De’Armas scored 12 points and Jackson Sims chipped in 10 points.
The Eagles suppressed Crossville to 13 first-half points en route to a 33-13 halftime lead.
