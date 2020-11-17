Jesse Massey paced the Ider boys with a game-high 22 points, Drake Whisenant scored 15 points and Hunter Robinson 10 in a 72-52 victory at Crossville in a season opener for both sides Monday night.
Massey scored eight points in the first quarter and Whisenant added six points to give the Hornets (1-0) a 17-12 lead.
Ider outscored the 0-1 Lions 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-20 advantage at the half.
A 24-point, fourth-quarter effort was enough for Ider to pull away.
Landin Cox led the Lions in scoring with 16 points and Harley Hicks chipped in 13 points.
Crossville hosts Asbury at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Hornets played at Sylvania on Tuesday in a game that was not completed before press time. They host Valley Head at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Gadsden City 74, Fort Payne 54:
Will Abbott finished with 14 points and Bryson Richey and Lane White added 10 points apiece in the Fort Payne boys’ 74-54 season-opening loss at Gadsden City last Friday night.
The Wildcats (0-1) limited Gadsden City (3-0) to five points in the second quarter and took a 30-26 halftime lead. White, Richey and Malik Turner all hit 3-pointers during the second-quarter run.
The Titans responded with a strong second half, rallying with 24 points in each of the final two quarters en route to victory.
Maleek Kidd scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half for the Titans. Teammate Demarcus Macon finished with 14 points.
Fort Payne hosted Albertville on Tuesday night in a game that was not completed before press time. The Wildcats host Etowah at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
