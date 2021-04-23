Two state champions.
Two college signees.
Fyffe seniors Parker Godwin and Tate Goolesby signed respective national letters of intent to continue their education and basketball playing careers during a ceremony at Fyffe High School on Thursday afternoon.
Godwin, a first-team all-state performer this season, signed with Gadsden State Community College, while teammate Goolesby signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
For Godwin, the dream of playing college basketball is one stretching back to days when he played his mom, Jana Godwin, in H-O-R-S-E.
“Probably third or fourth grade, because Mom, she used to kick my butt in H-O-R-S-E all the time, and I just made it a goal to get to where she got,” Godwin said. “So now, I’ve gotten to pass her. I’ve got to keep working.”
Jana Godwin played on a state championship basketball team at Fyffe and later at Snead State Community College. She finished her career at Jacksonville State University.
Parker Godwin said he chose Gadsden State because he felt like it was the place where we would improve the most as a player
“It felt like a good fit,” he said.
Helping Fyffe bring home the first state basketball championship in the history of the boys’ program during the 2020-21 season, Godwin said the achievement was still “an unreal feeling.”
“It’s pretty indescribable. Still on Cloud 9 for sure,” he said.
Fellow senior and starter Goolesby selected Huntingdon as his collegiate destination after conversations from last summer. Huntingdon was the first college to reach out to him.
“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about for a long time, and for it to actually come true is pretty crazy,” Goolesby said of his signing day. “Definitely a great experience.”
Goolesby said Huntingdon head coach David Gurganus is a vocal coach who believes heavily in team play and speaking up when on the floor.
Being a vocal presence during games has been a big part of Goolesby’s game.
Goolesby said he’s considering majoring in biology at Huntingdon. He said he’s also thought of one day becoming a veterinarian.
“I don’t know how possible that would be, but it’s definitely a thought I’ve had,” he said.
Shannon J. Allen, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter, contributed to this report.
