In smaller classifications, football teams have most of their players performing offensive and defensive duties, because smaller rosters leave fewer choices.
The goal becomes getting the most skilled, prepared players to cover a position.
It’s the same with Class 6A Fort Payne, as the Wildcats have six players preparing to play in spurts on offense and defense. Identifying players equipped with strong tendencies to cover positions on both offense and defense usually happens at the junior high level, when players cover both offensive and defensive responsibilities, Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
“If a player performs well on offense and defense in junior high, we try to work out a plan for him to continue to work on both sides as he continues through our JV program and on to our varsity team,” he said, as the Wildcats began summer conditioning work this week.
Fort Payne athletes preparing to see playing time as two-way players this fall include: Alex Akins (running back and linebacker); Bennett Blanks (running back and linebacker); Carter Tinker (tight end and linebacker); Sylas Hollmer (defensive line and offensive line); Connor Kinsley (defensive back and wide receiver); and Nolan Fowler, a first-year player being evaluated for multiple positions.
“Bennett really came on for us last year at linebacker and played really well late in the season — especially in the playoff game vs. Briarwood,” Elmore said. “Alex has always just been a ‘football player.’ He is tough and is always around the football. Carter had a great JV season at linebacker and tight end for us. He played some tight end in certain situations where we needed two tight ends in varsity last year. He was put in a difficult spot and had to start at inside linebacker vs. Briarwood last year. He performed great and actually led the team in tackles that night.”
Akins, Blanks and Tinker all contribute to the depth at linebacker, with Caleb Stiefel and Tyler Wooten continuing to make positive strides at the position as well.
Where Akins, Blanks and Tinker have varsity experience on both sides of the ball, Hollmer and Kinsley are getting acquainted with covering both an offensive and defensive position on the varsity level.
“Sylas is just now starting to learn some offensive line for us,” Elmore said. “But, we have always loved how unselfish he is. He wants to do whatever he can to help the team. With his attitude and work ethic, we expect him to learn quickly in the offensive line and help us with our depth.
“Connor had a good ninth-grade season for us. He is a natural receiver but we are trying to train him as a defensive back as well. As he gains confidence on defense, I think he will start to perform better there with time.”
After much convincing, Fowler joined the football team and is getting ready for his first season of varsity football. Fowler also plays baseball and basketball at Fort Payne.
“It is really hard to play all three sports at the 6A level, and we are happy that he is going to try and do it,” Elmore said.
Elmore played alongside Nolan’s dad, Jay, in high school and saw his talent as a defensive back. Nolan’s mom, Gena, was a standout soccer player for Fort Payne in the early 90s.
Elmore said Fowler’s natural athleticism has already shown up with the brief time he has been with the football team.
“With his intelligence, he has already caught on schematically with us as well. We are looking forward to watching him develop more this summer and early fall,” the coach said.
The Wildcats have some 7-on-7 passing workout and organized team activities scheduled for this summer. They have a 7-on-7 at Auburn next Thursday and an OTA at Southside-Gadsden on June 29.
In July, Fort Payne travels to Albertville for an OTA on July 13, before a 7-on-7 at Hoover on July 14.
