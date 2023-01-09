Fort Payne compiled top-three finishes in seven events at the Ice Breaker Invitational, opening the new year at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday.
For the Fort Payne girls, the 4x400-meter relay team of Ruthie Jones, Lydie Varnadore, Madison Wright and Anahi Barboza earned a first-place finish, while Aubrey Evans placed first in the triple jump and third in the high jump.
In addition to running a leg of the 4x400-meter race, Lydie Varnadore placed third in the high jump. Barboza was second in the 1600-meter run, and ran a leg for the second-place 4x800-meter relay team with Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega.
On the boys’ side, the team of Lane Pilotte, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses recorded a winning performance in the 4x800-meter relay.
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Fort Payne’s results from Saturday’s Ice Breaker No. 1 in Birmingham, with athlete, place and time:
Sophia Trammell, 16th, 8.50
Ruthie Jones, fifth, 1:02.63
Jordan Strogov, 10th, 1:05.61
Sophia Trammell, 22nd, 1:07.86
Madison Wright, fourth, 2:33.78
Abigail Vega, eighth, 2:38.09
Arianna Ignacio, 18th, 2:50.09
Anahi Barboza, second, 5:28.10
Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 5:53.18
Abigail Vega, 11th, 6:00.64
Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 12:15.10
Arianna Ignacio, 14th, 13:49.05
Ruthie Jones, Aubrey Evans, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore, sixth, 1:54.47
Ruthie Jones, Lydie Varnadore, Madison Wright and Anahi Barboza, first, 4:20.91
Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega, second, 10:25.55
Mckeena Jackson, 12th, 27-6
Aubrey Evans, first, 33-2.25
Lydie Varnadore, third, 32-9.50
Cooper Garrett, sixth, 31-10.25
Jordan Strogov, 15th, 4-6
Cooper Garrett, 24th, 4-4
Ryder Griggs, 13th, 54.63
Tyler Anthony, 14th, 54.86
Samuel Moses, 13th, 2:11.61
Pablo Rodriguez, 14th, 2:11.88
Ismael Jiminez, 23rd, 2:16.66
Samuel Moses, 13th, 4:50.28
Pablo Rodriguez, 15th, 4:52.37
Lane Pilotte, 21st, 5:01.58
Conner Hughes, 23rd, 11:48.46
Ismael Jiminez, 24th, 11:56.58
Skyler Cody, Dax Varnadore, Tyler Anthony and Ryder Griggs, seventh, 1:38.14
Ryder Griggs, Tyler Anthony, Ian Norman and Lane Pilotte, fourth, 3:42.13
Lane Pilotte, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses, first, 8:34.08
Caden Kilgore, fifth, 42-9
Dax Varnadore, 26th, 16-0.25
