Fort Payne compiled top-three finishes in seven events at the Ice Breaker Invitational, opening the new year at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday.

For the Fort Payne girls, the 4x400-meter relay team of Ruthie Jones, Lydie Varnadore, Madison Wright and Anahi Barboza earned a first-place finish, while Aubrey Evans placed first in the triple jump and third in the high jump.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.