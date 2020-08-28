Geraldine volleyball earns 3 wins ahead of tournament

The Geraldine volleyball team went 3-1 this week ahead of Saturday's tournament at Guntersville.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs defeated Fyffe 2-0 (25-17,25-11) and Scottsboro 2-0 (25-11,25-10). They beat Arab 2-0 (25-19, 30-28) and fell to Madison Academy 2-1 (25-20, 17-25, 13-15) on Thursday.
For the week, Zoey Faulkner recorded 87 assists, 12 digs, six kills and an ace for Geraldine. Lilly Rowell made 46 kills, with 38 digs, three blocks and an ace, and Lydia West finished with 20 kills, seven digs, six aces and four blocks. Jaden Dismuke tallied 34 digs, 15 kills, 10 assists and five aces, Chloe Murdock added 36 digs and four aces, and Brooklyn Hall finished with 15 kills, five blocks and three digs.
Geraldine plays at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Saturday.
