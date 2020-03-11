PREP SOFTBALL: Plainview’s Word tosses shutout vs Collinsville

Tessa Word struck out 10 batters and allowed no runs in the Plainview softball team’s 12-0 shutout win against Collinsville on Monday afternoon.
Word tossed a complete game, giving up a pair of hits and walking one. Forty-eight of her 73 pitches were strikes, including 12 first-pitch strikes.
Tobi Trotter tripled in the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing Elaine Puckett and Avery Price home to give the Bears a 10-0 advantage. They added two more runs in the inning off a Mia Tidmore double and a Kenzi Traylor single.
Plainview began its offensive output in the first inning, scoring two runs. Traylor singled to center field to score Trotter, and Puckett later singled to center and brought Traylor home to put the Bears on top 2-0.
The Bears extended their lead 8-0 in the third, highlighted by a Puckett double to left field that plated Krimson Kidd and Halle Brown.
Traylor finished with three hits and two RBIs and a run scored for the Bears. Kidd had three hits and scored a run, Puckett added two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs and Tidmore chipped in two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Plainview amassed 14 hits and 11 RBIs and left seven runners aboard.
Collinsville’s Sophia Wills took the loss in the circle. She allowed four hits and runs with a strikeout and a walk.
Here’s a look at other softball results featuring DeKalb County teams:
Albertville 10, Fort Payne 4
Addison Eason homered to give Fort Payne an early lead, but Albertville rallied to win Tuesday.
Eason’s solo deep shot went across the center field fence in the top of the first inning to put the Wildcats on top at 3-0.
An Albertville single tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the second and Elaina Collins’ sacrifice fly scored Jordan Needham later in the inning for the go-ahead run. Leah Woods doubled to right field and scored a pair of runs to extend the Aggies’ advantage to 6-3 before Fort Payne ended the inning.
The Aggies led 8-3 before Hannah Buffington hit a solo homer to make it a four-run game in the fifth inning, but it was as close as Fort Payne cut it.
Taylor Camp finished with two hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Wildcats, who finished with seven runs.
Eason allowed six runs on eight hits in 2 innings. AJ Kramer tossed 4 innings, allowing six hits for four runs with two strikeouts and a walk.
Albertville’s Avery Dickerson delivered nine strikeouts and walked one batter, while surrendering four runs on seven hits in a complete-game win.
The Aggies collected 14 hits and nine RBIs. Wood accounted for four hits, six RBIs and three runs, and Dickerson added three hits.
Sylvania 2, Ider 1
Lauren Womack delivered 15 strikeouts and allowed three hits, and Sylvania pulled ahead in the final inning to defeat Ider on Monday.
Womack threw eight strong innings, giving up three hits for one run and walked none in the win. She tossed 25 first-pitch strikes and 73 total strikes in 95 pitches.
The Rams struck first after five scoreless innings. Molly Weaver singled to right field to bring home Alysia Ferguson for a 1-0 lead.
Ider tied the game on a McKenzie Owens single to center field that plated Kambella Bryant in the bottom of the seventh.
With no outs in play in the top of the eighth, Riley Wisner grounded out and allowed Brinn Farmer to score the go-ahead run.
Sylvania collected seven hits and left eight runners stranded. Ferguson finished with a double and Weaver added two hits with an RBI.
Owens pitched a complete game for the Hornets in the loss. She surrendered one run on seven hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Geraldine 12, Fyffe 0
Lydia West hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning in Geraldine’s shutout win against Fyffe on Monday.
West put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a homer across left field, as one of seven runs in the inning. Lily Rowell scored on an Emily Oliver single and Brooklyn Hall made it home on an error at shortstop for a 3-0 advantage with no outs in play.
Geraldine loaded the bases and Gracey Johnson scored on a forced walk, before Shelby Trester stole home and JJ Dismuke and Johnson reached home on a double.
West had three hits, five RBIs and scored two runs. In addition to her work at the plate, West lasted three innings in the circle. She struck out four, walked none and gave up no runs on two hits. Oliver added two innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs with a strikeout and a walk.
