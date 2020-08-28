Plainview blanks Ider in home-opening win

The Plainview Bears used a dominant rushing and defensive effort to shut out the Ider Hornets 40-0 in a win in their home opener in Rainsville on Thursday night.
The Bears (1-0) raced to a 33-0 halftime lead and finished with a 386-yard rushing effort, kicking off their regular-season schedule with a victory in front of their home crowd after earning wins in last week’s scrimmages at Cedar Bluff.
Noah White tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jathan Underwood with 3:28 remaining in the opening period to give the Bears a 14-0 lead. White added a 55-yard rushing score in the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0.
White rushed seven times for 104 yards and made all three PAT kick attempts. Marcos Vega led Plainview’s ground game with 116 yards on eight carries and Brody McCurdy finished with 90 yards on eight attempts with three TDs.
Garrett Smith led the Bears’ defensive outing with a team-high seven tackles, including four for losses with a sack. Levi Brown, Bryson Richey, Arturo Medrano, Dylan McCullough and Vega all chipped in five tackles apiece, and Mason Tidmore recovered a fumble.
Plainview finished with 463 yards of offense.
Matthew Norman completed 4 of 14 passes for 88 yards with no interceptions for the Hornets, who finished with 200 yards of offense.
Ider rushed for 112 yards, led by Hunter Robinson’s 71 yards on five carries.
Ider begins region play next week, hosting North Sand Mountain.
Plainview travels to Pisgah next week.
