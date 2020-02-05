Fort Payne's Shaddix following in family’s tracks to JSU

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.