The TopCat Trophy, the hefty piece of hardware awarded to the winning team in the Fort Payne/Scottsboro rivalry series, has belonged at Fort Payne High School for the past three years.
Fort Payne wants to make it four in a row.
The Wildcats of Fort Payne travel to Scottsboro’s Trammell Stadium to resume the annual rivalry and kick off the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We say the same thing every year during this week: This is the biggest game of the year,” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said. “This game has been important around here for a long time and it will continue to be the biggest game of the year as long as that trophy is on the line.”
Fort Payne leads the series 53-31-3, including victories in the previous three meetings, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The success of the previous three years will stay in the past. Fort Payne is focused forward.
“We try not to worry about the last three years. We are more concerned about winning the TopCat Trophy in 2022,” Elmore said. “That’s all this senior class and this team needs to be focused on. What has happened in the last three years will be irrelevant when we kick off this Friday.”
Quarterback Jake Jones and fullback Keelan Alvarez are the key players in Scottsboro’s offense. Both were inserted into the Fort Payne/Scottsboro game last year when players ahead of them were injured, and both are really good players and will only get better with more experience, Elmore said. Nate Warren is a returning senior offensive lineman that is a really physical player for Scottsboro. Davon Walker and Thomas Rackler play wingback, excelling as runners and blockers on the perimeter.
On Scottsboro’s defense, Landon Wright and Ben Kirby are two linemen returning; both physical players who are difficult to block, Elmore said. Austin Burger and Andrew Smith, a pair of physical tacklers, are linebackers who played last year.
Scottsboro, led by second-year head coach Cris Bell, opens the regular season after defeating Kate Duncan Smith DAR 39-0 in an exhibition last Thursday night.
Across the varsity starters portion of the preseason game, which was the first half and one offensive and one defensive possession for each team in the third period, Scottsboro led the Patriots 12-0.
Meanwhile, at Fort Payne’s Wildcat Stadium last Thursday night, Fort Payne debuted on its new turf field with a stylish 63-21 preseason win against Chattooga (Ga.).
Jake Barnes passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and the Wildcats produced five first-half scores while creating success on long plays in the jamboree.
One of the stats that coaches check after each game is how many explosive plays of 15 yards or more the team made on offense, Elmore said.
“When you make explosive plays, you increase your chances of scoring,” the coach said. “I was pleased with how many explosive plays we had in the Chattooga game. Hopefully, we can continue to make some big plays in some key moments as we move forward.”
Fort Payne’s defense made important third- and fourth-down stops and forced turnovers throughout the night.
The first half included the Wildcats’ defense forcing a turnover on downs, Hayden Hairel intercepting a pass and Barnes rushing for a 5-yard score and hitting Brannon Oliver for a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
In the third, Blake Griggs connected with Nicholas Freeman for a 25-yard TD, before Griggs added a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth.
Defensively, Ryker Ingle picked off a Chattooga pass near midfield and followed blockers to the end zone in the third. Omar Figueroa scooped up a Chattooga fumble in the fourth period, leading to Fort Payne’s final touchdown.
“Anytime you can get stops on third and fourth down on defense, you are pleased. I thought that was key to our success in the first half,” Elmore said. “Turnovers forced by your defense always help your team’s chance of winning so we are always excited when we can create those.”
In last year’s battle for the TopCat Trophy, Fort Payne dominated the game, with Barnes tossing three touchdown passes — two to Marcus Ledford — and the defense unleashing a stifling effort toward a 28-0 romp.
The result produced some more positive history for Fort Payne in the longtime rivalry, as the last time a team won three or more consecutive games in the series was 2009-12, when Fort Payne maintained the TopCat Trophy for four years in a row, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.