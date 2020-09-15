Valley Head wins Team of the Week

Eian Bain led all Valley Head rushers with 163 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Hulgan had a team-high 11 tackles in a 56-6 romp past region foe Woodville last Friday night.
Pulling in 48% of the online vote, the Tigers are this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week.
Bryson Morgan had 89 yards rushing and Jordan Burt tossed two touchdown passes in last week's win.
Jamie Brown made 10 tackles, Roger McMahan added eight stops and Bain and Pacey Cooper chipped in six stops apiece.
