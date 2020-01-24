Fyffe girls overcome rebounding deficiency, defeat Sand Rock

The Fyffe girls basketball team was largely out-rebounded by Sand Rock, but the Red Devils overcame the trouble by responding with offense.
Marie Woodall scored 18 points and Alexia Barber had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Fyffe to a 55-41 win against the Wildcats in Fyffe on Thursday night.
Barber’s rebounding effort made up nearly half of the Red Devils’ total (21). Sand Rock (17-8) hauled in 41 rebounds in the game, but couldn’t keep up with Fyffe’s scoring output.
Anabelle Taylor finished with nine point and eight assists for Fyffe (19-5), and Madison Myers added eight points.
Lanie Henderson scored 12 points with nine rebounds for the Wildcats and Caley Garrett had nine points.
The Red Devils outscored Sand Rock 29-20 in the first half.
Fyffe visits Cherokee County on Monday.
Here’s a look at other girls basketball games from Thursday:
Plainview 67, Westbrook 15
Harley Wilkins scored 15 points from five 3-point baskets and the Plainview girls cruised past Westbrook Christian 67-15 in Rainsville.
The Bears (17-7) raced to a 15-0 lead and pushed it to 41-3 at intermission.
The big lead allowed Plainview to dip into its bench. A dozen players scored in the game, including Jocelyn Hatfield, who added nine points.
Avery Price, Elaine Puckett and Ava Smith had five rebounds apiece, as Plainview out-rebounded the Warriors 41-21.
Westbrook dropped to 1-14.
The Bears visited Spring Garden on Friday night and travel to Buckhorn on Tuesday.
Collinsville 76, Cedar Bluff 49
Brittany Rivera had 22 points and Tyla Tatum added 19 points in the Collinsville girls’ 76-49 victory against Cedar Bluff in Collinsville.
The Panthers (19-2) led 35-30 at halftime and used a 26-point third-quarter effort to extend it to 61-39 by quarter’s end.
Rivera poured in 12 points during the third-quarter run, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and Tatum chipped in eight points.
Olivia Akins finished the night with 12 points for the Panthers.
Alexis Smith led all Tigers with 17 points.
Cedar Bluff fell to 13-11.
Collinsville visits Sylvania on Friday night and hosts Pisgah on Monday.
