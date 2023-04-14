The Fort Payne boys soccer team locked up the Class 6A Area 13 championship in a rout.
Kai Stolp scored four goals with two assists, Cristian Barrientos netted four goals and Class 6A’s top-ranked Wildcats rolled past Oxford 10-0 on Thursday night.
Alexis Vega finished with two goals and an assist, as Fort Payne improved to an 18-2-2 overall record and a perfect 4-0 run in area play. The Wildcats beat Oxford 9-0 in their first match, before notching a pair of 6-1 victories against Gadsden City.
In Thursday’s match, both sides played a scoreless first half, before the Wildcats unleashed 10 second-half goals.
Fort Payne tallied 33 total shots (20 on goal), while the Yellow Jackets finished with no on-target shots and only one total shot for the entire match.
On Tuesday night, Barrientos scored twice and Vega tallied a goal and three assists in Fort Payne’s 6-1 victory against Gadsden City.
The Wildcats led 2-0 at intermission, before producing four second-half goals.
Rene Juan scored a goal and added an assist, Henry Aguilar netted a goal, Chris Rocha scored a goal and assisted on another and Landon Bulux chipped in an assist for Fort Payne.
Bladimir Cervantes scored for the Titans.
The Wildcats tallied 33 total shots (22 on target) to Gadsden City’s two.
Fort Payne is scheduled to host Vestavia Hills at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
AHSAA coaches’ super poll
Fort Payne appeared at No. 1 in the Class 6A poll and No. 2 in the Week 10 AHSAA coaches’ boys super poll rankings — a compilation of the state’s top 10 teams regardless of classification — behind Class 7A’s Oak Mountain when the poll was released Tuesday:
1. Oak Mountain – (15-2-2)
2. Fort Payne – (16-2-2)
3. Mountain Brook – (16-1-4)
4. Grissom – (13-2-3)
5. Homewood – (13-4-1)
6. Dothan – (16-3-1)
7. Briarwood – (12-3-2)
8. Southside-Gadsden – (14-3-1)
9. Montgomery Academy – (14-2-1)
10. Daphne – (12-2-2)
