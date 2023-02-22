Sawyer Kate Hulgan sank five 3-pointers and tallied 29 points, Saydi Jackson scored 15 points with nine rebounds and No. 3-ranked Plainview beat No. 8 Ohatchee 74-53 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

Plainview (31-3) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship against second-ranked Susan Moore at 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University.

