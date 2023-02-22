Sawyer Kate Hulgan sank five 3-pointers and tallied 29 points, Saydi Jackson scored 15 points with nine rebounds and No. 3-ranked Plainview beat No. 8 Ohatchee 74-53 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.
Plainview (31-3) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship against second-ranked Susan Moore at 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University.
Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook was a force for the Bears to contend with, shooting 18 for 35 from the floor and finishing with a game-high 46 points with 12 rebounds and seven steals.
“Air Jorda is pretty good,” Plainview head coach Luke Griggs joked after the game. “We knew she was going to be good. (The Indians) were well-prepared.”
Said Jackson, “It was much different going against her in person than watching her on film.”
Plainview’s Gracie Rowell scored nine points with six assists off the bench. Lauren Jimmerson had seven points, and Ali Price finished with five points, seven assists and five rebounds. Kami Sanders contributed five points and six rebounds.
A fourth-quarter run fueled the Bears into the regional final.
Leading 51-46 at the end of the third quarter, Plainview used a 4-0 run to grab a 59-46 advantage. Jimmerson assisted Hulgan with a 3-pointer, Price dished to Jackson for a jump shot and Price assisted Jackson with a layup across the scoring stretch.
“We shoot a lot of 3s,” Griggs said. “I knew our shots would start falling. It was just a matter of time. Our 3-point shooting is like an alley-oop dunk in the boys’ game.”
Plainview led 23-13 at intermission after trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Crook was a one-person wrecking crew for Ohatchee (27-5), driving to the basket, creating second-chance scoring opportunities and drawing contact.
She hit a turnaround jumper and scored a fast-break layup to pull the Indians within 37-31 with 6:15 remaining in the third period. She scored a putback layup, converted a 3-point play and added another putback layup to close the frame.
